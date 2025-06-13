Royce Lewis Injury: Battling hamstring strain

Lewis suffered a left hamstring strain during Friday's loss against the Astros, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that Lewis' hamstring "tested relatively well upon examination," but the team plans to run more tests on him Saturday. The oft-injured Lewis missed the first month-plus of the season due to a strain in the same hamstring, and it remains unclear if his latest flare-up will send him back to the injured list.