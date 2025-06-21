Royce Lewis Injury: Begins running
Lewis (hamstring) began running Friday but hasn't started running the bases, MLB.com reports.
He'll run again each of the next few days with a next step at some point to run the bases. It's not clear at this time how long he'll be out, but at least he's making progress. Lewis suffered the injury June 13 after missing five weeks to begin the season with the same injury on his left leg.
