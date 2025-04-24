Royce Lewis Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Lewis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis has been ramping up his running this week and didn't encounter any setbacks, so he's been cleared to test out his left hamstring in game action. It's not clear how many rehab contests Lewis will be asked to play, but he's missed over a month of action so it will likely be more than a few.