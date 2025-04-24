Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis has been ramping up his running this week and didn't encounter any setbacks, so he's been cleared to test out his left hamstring in game action. It's not clear how many rehab contests Lewis will be asked to play, but he's missed over a month of action so it will likely be more than a few.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now