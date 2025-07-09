Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, July 9

Ryan Pohle dives into team stacks and pitchers for Wednesday's MLB slate, featuring Boston's Lucas Giolito in a favorable matchup against the Rockies.
July 9, 2025
DFS MLB

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponement in Mets at Orioles game. Proceed accordingly!

We have five pitchers priced $9k or higher for tonight's slate, although there isn't a clear standout option. Dylan Cease is the starter I prefer to spend up on, as his 3.40 FIP is significantly lower than his 4.62 ERA. His strikeout rate over the last month is the best on the slate, and he showed his ceiling against the Dodgers last month with a 37 DK point performance.

We've also starred Lucas Giolito, Sandy Alcantara and Bryce Elder in our optimizer. Giolito is our highest projected pitcher against a Rockies team that has only scored five runs in the first two games of the series. Meanwhile, Elder gets an $1,100 discount from his FanDuel salary and has GPP appeal due to his boom-or-bust nature. Cam Schlittler will make his MLB debut for the Yankees after posting a 2.82 ERA in the minors this year. Note that Kris Bubic, Brandon Walter, Kumar Rocker and Mitch Spence all rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Lucas Giolito1682
Kris Bubic2134
Dylan Cease33217
MacKenzie Gore42118
David Peterson54113
Brandon Walter67711
Andrew Abbott75514
David Festa812420
Sandy Alcantara913146
Kumar Rocker10891
Cade Horton1191612
Andre Pallante12111819
Bryce Elder13211310
Cam Schlittler14N/AN/A9
Slade Cecconi1517616
Brandon Pfaadt16161221
Logan Evans1714157
Kyle Hendricks18181713
Mitch Spence1910108
Bailey Falter20151922
Tomoyuki Sugano21192015
Antonio Senzatela2220215

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Red Sox7.01High
Mets6.219Medium
Yankees5.84High
Royals5.616High
Athletics5.57High
Braves5.59High
Padres5.115Medium
Twins5.117High
Reds5.05Low
Cubs4.913Medium
Rangers4.921High
Astros4.63Medium
Angels4.520Medium
Cardinals4.46Low
Orioles4.314Low
Mariners4.210Medium
Marlins3.92Medium
Diamondbacks3.818Low
Nationals3.511Low
Pirates3.312Medium
Guardians3.322Low
Rockies2.58Low

My primary team stack targets

Twins vs. RHP Horton (4.28 FIP, 16.9 K%). Key pieces: Ryan Jeffers, Willi Castro, Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

Braves vs. RHP Spence (4.32 FIP). Key pieces: Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Jurickson Profar, Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley

Royals vs. LHP Falter (4.63 FIP, 15.0 K%). Key pieces: Freddy Fermin, Salvador Perez, Jonathan India, Nick Loftin, Bobby Witt

Yankees vs. RHP Evans (4.61 FIP, 17.4 K%). Key pieces: Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

