Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible postponement in Mets at Orioles game. Proceed accordingly!

We have five pitchers priced $9k or higher for tonight's slate, although there isn't a clear standout option. Dylan Cease is the starter I prefer to spend up on, as his 3.40 FIP is significantly lower than his 4.62 ERA. His strikeout rate over the last month is the best on the slate, and he showed his ceiling against the Dodgers last month with a 37 DK point performance.

We've also starred Lucas Giolito, Sandy Alcantara and Bryce Elder in our optimizer. Giolito is our highest projected pitcher against a Rockies team that has only scored five runs in the first two games of the series. Meanwhile, Elder gets an $1,100 discount from his FanDuel salary and has GPP appeal due to his boom-or-bust nature. Cam Schlittler will make his MLB debut for the Yankees after posting a 2.82 ERA in the minors this year. Note that Kris Bubic, Brandon Walter, Kumar Rocker and Mitch Spence all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):