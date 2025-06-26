Menu
Royce Lewis Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis was cleared to play in rehab games after running the bases without issue Thursday. The third baseman is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list at any time, but it's not clear how many rehab games the Twins will ask him to play.

