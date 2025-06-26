Royce Lewis Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment
Lewis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Lewis was cleared to play in rehab games after running the bases without issue Thursday. The third baseman is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list at any time, but it's not clear how many rehab games the Twins will ask him to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now