Royce Lewis Injury: Could return Tuesday

Lewis (hamstring) could return from a rehab assignment as early as Tuesday, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-3 as the DH for Triple-A Friday, and then 0-for-2 with a walk as the DH Saturday.

Lewis will likely need to play third base in a game before being activated. If he doesn't return Tuesday, the MLB.com article suggests he could return Friday. Lewis suffered a hamstring injury June 13 after missing five weeks to begin the season with the same injury on his left leg. It sounds like the Twins could have him DH initially when he returns.