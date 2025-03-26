Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 9:23pm

The Twins placed Lewis (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

A moderate hamstring strain has kept Lewis sidelined since March 16, and he has yet to resume any sort of baseball activities since then, other than throwing. A minimum-length stay on the IL seems unlikely at this point, and he'll remain without a clear return timeline until he advances to the next stage in his rehab.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now