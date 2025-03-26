Royce Lewis Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Twins placed Lewis (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
A moderate hamstring strain has kept Lewis sidelined since March 16, and he has yet to resume any sort of baseball activities since then, other than throwing. A minimum-length stay on the IL seems unlikely at this point, and he'll remain without a clear return timeline until he advances to the next stage in his rehab.
