Royce Lewis Injury: Out of lineup Saturday

Lewis (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Houston.

This was the expected outcome after Lewis left Friday's game in the ninth inning and was later diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated after the contest that the team is going to run more tests on Lewis on Saturday, so a clearer picture of how much time the young slugger is slated to miss could emerge shortly. Brooks Lee is starting at third base for Minnesota on Saturday while Kody Clemens is back in the lineup at second base.