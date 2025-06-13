Royce Lewis Injury: Pulled due to injury

Lewis was removed from Friday's game against Houston due to an apparent injury, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Lewis pulled up while running to first base on his ninth-inning single and was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The severity of his injury isn't immediately clear, but Minnesota should have more details on his status after they take a closer look at him. If the 26-year-old ends up needing to miss any amount of time, Brooks Lee would likely benefit from an extra start.