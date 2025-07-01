Royce Lewis News: Makes return from IL

The Twins reinstated Lewis (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Lewis will rejoin Minnesota after he missed just over two weeks with a left hamstring strain, the latest in a long line of soft-tissue injuries for the 26-year-old in recent seasons. He was activated after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts while making two starts at designated hitter and one at third base during a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul. Though the Twins haven't clarified their plans for Lewis upon his return from the IL, he'll presumably have his workload managed initially and may end up seeing a larger share of his starts at DH in an effort to keep him healthy. While Lewis has been productive when available in past seasons despite missing considerable time with injuries, he's struggled to get going offensively thus far in 2025, slashing just .202/.282/.303 with two home runs and nine RBI over 110 plate appearances.