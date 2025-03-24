Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Opening season in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Astros announced Monday that Gusto will begin the year in the bullpen, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gusto gave up one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning during Monday's exhibition against Triple-A Sugar Land, and it was enough to lock up a spot on the big-league roster heading into the 2025 regular season. He'll be in line for his first major-league action, likely slotting in near the front end of the bullpen.

Ryan Gusto
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now