Ryan Gusto News: Opening season in bullpen

The Astros announced Monday that Gusto will begin the year in the bullpen, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gusto gave up one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning during Monday's exhibition against Triple-A Sugar Land, and it was enough to lock up a spot on the big-league roster heading into the 2025 regular season. He'll be in line for his first major-league action, likely slotting in near the front end of the bullpen.