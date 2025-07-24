Ryan Gusto News: Will start Friday

Gusto will start Friday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Lance McCullers (blister) going to the 15-day IL on Tuesday, the Astros needed someone to fill the hole in the rotation. Gusto has appeared in 22 games for Houston this season, making 12 starts, and sports a 4.46 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 77:26 K:BB across 76.2 innings of work. He's served up 11 home runs and has thrown more than 90 pitches in an outing just once in 2025.