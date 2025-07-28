Kreidler will be up with the Tigers for the first time since April, but he'll likely be in store for only a brief stay with the big club. The utility man will be a prime candidate to return to Triple-A Toledo when right-hander Chris Paddack -- whom the Tigers acquired from the Twins earlier Monday -- is added to the 26-man active roster later this week. Kreidler owns a .775 OPS in 68 games with Toledo this season but slashed just .105\/.190\/.105 in 44 plate appearances for Detroit earlier in the campaign.