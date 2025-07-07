Menu
Ryan McMahon News: First RBI in 12 starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Red Sox.

McMahon entered the game having failed to record an RBI in his last 12 starts and 14 games. He's hit just .125 in that span with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate, though he at least managed to drive in a run with a single in the sixth inning of Monday's contest. McMahon has had a disastrous season overall, posting a career-low .684 OPS with only 26 RBI across 89 games.

