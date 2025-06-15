Ryan McMahon News: Hot stretch continues

McMahon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against Atlanta.

McMahon popped his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning. Four of those long balls have come across his last seven starts and eight appearances, and he's also chipped in six RBI and six runs scored in that span. After a slow start to the campaign, McMahon suddenly has a .733 OPS and .179 ISO across 282 plate appearances.