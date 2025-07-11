Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Notches three-hit performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

McMahon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

It's been a struggle as of late for McMahon, who had just three hits to his name in July entering play Friday, but he doubled his output for the month with three hits, including a big two-run home run off of Chase Burns. The 30-year-old is slashing .214/.312/.382, on pace to be the lowest numbers since his age-23 season in 2018, and has 13 home runs and 28 RBI in 92 games this season.

Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now