Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Mountcastle (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on July 22, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

A Grade 2 right hamstring strain has kept Mountcastle on the injured list since the end of May. By beginning minor-league play July 22, the 28-year-old is still in a position to be activated when first eligible July 30, as he'll have more than a full week to ramp up in Triple-A.