Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Orioles transferred Mountcastle (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

After suffering a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in a May 30 game, Mountcastle was placed on the IL one day later. Though the Orioles never provided a firm timeline for Mountcastle's recovery, the veteran first baseman had been expected to miss around 8-to-12 weeks due to the moderate hamstring strain, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return date. Ryan O'Hearn is poised to see the bulk of the starts at first base for the foreseeable future, with Coby Mayo occasionally mixing in.