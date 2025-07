O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting O'Hearn will hit the bench for the third time in four games while the Orioles face off against another lefty starter (Austin Gomber). O'Hearn is slashing just .212/.317/.269 in 60 plate appearances versus southpaws on the season and looks to have moved into a pure platoon role.