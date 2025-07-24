Menu
Ryan O'Hearn News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Coby Mayo gets the start at first base in place of the left-handed-hitting O'Hearn, who will head to the bench for the series finale while the Guardians send lefty Logan Allen to the hill. Fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance, O'Hearn has gone 4-for-19 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs through his first six games of the second half.

Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
