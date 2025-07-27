Ryan Pepiot News: Fans six in no-decision

Pepiot came away with a no-decision Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and four walks over six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Reds. He struck out six.

Neither team got on the board until the sixth inning, when a Taylor Walls error put the Rays in a 2-1 hole, but Pepiot was taken off the hook for the loss when Tampa Bay tied it up in the top of the seventh. The right-hander had to settle for his 14th quality start of the year, including four in five trips to the mound in July. He'll look for his first win since July 2 in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Yankees.