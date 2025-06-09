Ryan Pressly News: Performance trending upward

Pressly, who tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Monday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to the Phillies, has now gone 12 straight appearances without allowing an earned run.

Pressly was hammered for eight earned runs without recording an out back on May 6, but since then, he's allowed just a single unearned run across 11 innings to go along with 10 strikeouts. The veteran righty has lowered his ERA from 7.62 to 4.13 in the process. Daniel Palencia, who took the loss Monday but still has a sparkling 1.96 ERA, has emerged as the team's top closing option, though Pressly could push his way back into the picture if he continues to pitch well. At the very least, he's seemingly done enough to at least earn some trust in high-leverage spots, potentially as a setup man for now.