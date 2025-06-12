Ryan Pressly News: Secures save Thursday

Pressly tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

After getting pulled from the closer role earlier in the year due to poor play, Pressly managed to secure his first save since April 13, and he only needed six pitches to shut the door. The veteran has seemingly turned a corner, as he's now strung together 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run, which has lowered his ERA from 7.62 to 3.81. It's also noteworthy that Daniel Palencia, who had stepped up as the Cubs' primary closer during Pressly's demotion, worked the eighth inning Thursday. It may be too early to say that Pressly is the unquestioned closer in Chicago, though he has certainly regained enough trust to get back into the ninth inning mix, and his fantasy stock is once again on the rise.