Ryan Pressly News: Works ninth inning in rout

Pressly worked a clean ninth inning with a strikeout in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Astros.

Pressly closed things out Saturday, though it was far from a save situation. It was also his first game action in four days. The veteran righty managed to secure a save back on June 12, but since then, Daniel Palencia has rattled off the team's last three saves. Pressly is at least pitching better after a rough start to the season, as he now has a 1.23 ERA over his last 15 appearances. However, it appears that Palencia is the clear closer in Chicago at this point, with Pressly working in a setup role along with Porter Hodge and Drew Pomeranz.