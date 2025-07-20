Ryan Ritter Injury: Lands on 10-day IL
The Rockies placed Ritter (finger) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.
Ritter need stitches Saturday after taking a pitch off his right middle finger while laying down a sacrifice bunt. The initial expectation was that the rookie infielder would need to miss a few days, but the move to the IL means Ritter will be out until at least July 30. Colorado called up Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque for infield depth, and Orlando Arcia along with Kyle Farmer could log starts at the keystone while Ritter remains sidelined.
