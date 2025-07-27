Ryan Rolison News: Demoted after rough appearance

The Rockies optioned Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

After yielding two runs (one earned) over 1.2 innings in his 33-pitch relief appearance in Saturday's 18-0 loss to the Orioles, Rolison was unlikely to be available for the next day or two. As a result, the Rockies opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster in favor of a fresh bullpen arm in right-hander Angel Chivilli, who was recalled from Triple-A.