Ryan Sloan News: Looks ready for promotion

Sloan has a 0.43 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB in 21 innings over his last five starts for Single-A Modesto.

Cal League hitters will be happy to see the last of Sloan whenever he gets a promotion in the coming days/weeks, as he is in complete control right now. On the season, the 6-foot-5 righty has a 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 22.9 K-BB%, living up to his reputation as arguably the best prep pitcher from the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.