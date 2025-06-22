Ryan Yarbrough Injury: Sidelined by oblique strain

The Yankees placed Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right oblique strain.

Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, manager Aaron Boone said that Yarbrough's oblique began bothering him two weeks ago, but he still pitched effectively over his last two starts, allowing three earned runs in 10 innings between those outings. Yarbrough had been penciled in to start Monday in Cincinnati, but Boone confirmed that Allan Winans will instead be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the mound for the Yankees. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, Boone noted that Yarbrough's oblique injury is considered a low-grade strain, but the 33-year-old will still be shut down from throwing until his symptoms dissipate. With Marcus Stroman (knee) in the midst of a rehab assignment and seemingly on pace to beat Yarbrough back from the IL, the latter could end up shifting to the bullpen once he's reinstated.