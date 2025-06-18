Ryan Yarbrough News: Goes 5.1 innings in no-decision
Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
After allowing a home run to Nolan Schanuel in the first inning, Yarbrough managed to hold the Angels scoreless until Jo Adell added another homer in the fifth to tie the game 2-2. Overall, it was a step in the right direction for Yarbrough, who had allowed nine runs in just 8.2 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, the left-hander's ERA sits at 3.90 with a 1.17 WHIP and 49:17 K: BB across 55.1 innings this season. Yarbrough's currently lined up to face the Reds at home in his next start.
