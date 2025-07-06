Ryne Nelson News: Delivers seven strong frames

Nelson (5-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

Since surrendering seven runs over three innings June 3 in Cincinnati, Nelson has been lights out, giving up just five earned runs with a 0.78 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB across his past five starts. The right-hander opened the campaign as a reliever, but he's taken advantage of the absence of Corbin Burnes (elbow) and has pretty well cemented his spot at the back end of Arizona's rotation. Nelson has a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB over 74.1 innings, and he lines up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.