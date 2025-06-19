Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Limits Jays to one run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Nelson (4-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Nelson faced the minimum number of batters in four of the six innings he pitched, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning when he yielded a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk. Nelson has allowed one earned run or less in five of six starts this season and has seemingly earned the spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation that opened up following Corbin Burnes' season-ending elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery. Nelson is lined up to face the White Sox on the road next week.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now