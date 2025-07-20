Ryne Stanek News: Earns second save

Stanek allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and picked up a save against the Reds on Sunday.

Stanek worked around a one-out single to close out the 3-2 victory for his second save of the year. His other save came against Miami on April 7 and he dropped his ERA to 4.28 with a 37:18 K:BB through 33.2 frames. Edwin Diaz was charged with a blown save after entering in the eighth inning Sunday.