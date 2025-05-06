Sal Frelick Injury: Aiming to return Friday

Frelick (knee) hopes to return to the Brewers' lineup Friday in Tampa Bay, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Frelick is dealing with left knee inflammation and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Brewers' series against the Astros that runs through Wednesday. Milwaukee has a team off day Thursday, which will allow Frelick a fourth day of rest before he tries to return to action Friday for the start of the team's road trip.