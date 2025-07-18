Sal Frelick Injury: Placed on injured list

The Brewers placed Frelick (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick strained his hamstring while making a sliding catch during the final game before the All-Star break. After waiting to see how he felt coming out of the break, the Brewers will now place the 25-year-old on the shelf, keeping him out for another week. Blake Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and will likely take over as Milwaukee's primary right fielder for the near future.