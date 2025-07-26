Menu
Sal Frelick News: Comes off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

The Brewers activated Frelick (hamstring) off the 10-day injured list Saturday

Frelick suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, and he'll end up missing only seven games due to the leaguewide time off. Blake Perkins has been a near-everyday part of the Brewers' lineup while Frelick has been out, but he'll likely see a reduction in playing time now that the team's starting outfield is healthy. Tyler Black was optioned to the minors Saturday to make room for Frelick on the 26-man roster.

