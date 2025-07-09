Salvador Perez News: Clubs pair of homers

Perez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Perez notched his second multi-homer game of 2025, taking Bailey Falter yard in the fourth inning and tagging Isaac Mattson for a solo shot in the eighth. The 35-year-old catcher has now homered in three of his last four games, bringing his season total up to 13 round trippers. In July, Perez is 13-for-35 (.371) with 11 RBI.