Salvador Perez News: Drives in three Tuesday

Perez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Perez had gone 4-for-23 (.174) with two RBI over his previous six games. He broke out of that small slump in this contest, supplying a two-run double in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the ninth to account for half of the Royals' runs. The catcher has showed some signs of aging in his age-35 season, batting .237 with a .670 OPS, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 19 runs scored and 22 doubles across 81 games. He last had an OPS under .700 for a full year in 2014 -- given his track record, he could turn things around to close out 2025.