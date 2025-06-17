Salvador Perez News: First multi-homer game of 2025

Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a double in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

It was the fourth three-hit game as well as the fourth effort of the season with multiple extra-base hits for Perez, who posted his first multi-homer game of the campaign. The veteran slugging backstop is still batting just .240 with a .674 OPS for the year, but he's really starting to pick things up at the plate in June. Through 57 at-bats this month, Perez is hitting .316 with four long balls, three doubles and 12 RBI.