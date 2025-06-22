Salvador Perez News: Slugs ninth homer

Perez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

The Kansas City veteran started at designated hitter and notched his 282nd career homer with a 412-foot long ball off San Diego starter Randy Vasquez in the sixth inning. This marks Perez's fifth homer of the month, as he's been productive in June with a .280 average (21-for-75), 14 RBI and seven runs scored across 19 games. Overall, the 35-year-old is slashing .235/.277/.394 with 41 RBI and 19 runs scored through 308 plate appearances.