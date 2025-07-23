Sam Haggerty Injury: Ramps up activity
Haggerty (ankle) ran at about 70-percent speed Monday and took live batting practice Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Haggerty, who was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 15, is next expected to do some sprinting Wednesday and angling for an activation this weekend. A combination of Cody Freeman and Michael Helman have replaced Haggerty as a right-handed bench bat.
