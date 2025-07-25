Sam Haggerty News: Activated Friday

The Rangers activated Haggerty (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he'll bat leadoff and DH in Friday's game against Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Haggerty will return to the active roster after missing the minimum 10 days on the injured list due to ankle inflammation. The 31-year-old is slashing .250/.329/.375 in 144 plate appearances this season. Cody Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.