Sam Moll headshot

Sam Moll Injury: Still on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 4:00pm

Moll (shoulder) has allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings across seven appearances while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.

Moll was added to the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a left shoulder impingement and has been eligible for activation since April 26. Relievers usually don't require this many rehab innings before being activated, and after beginning his stint with Louisville on April 22, the Reds are getting close to using the maximum 30 days allowed.

Sam Moll
Cincinnati Reds
