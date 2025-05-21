Sam Moll News: Activated, sent to Triple-A
The Reds reinstated Moll (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
With Moll's 30-day rehab window coming to a close, the Reds were content with the members of their nine-man bullpen and opted to keep the lefty at Triple-A rather than opening a spot for him on the 26-man active roster. Moll should still rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the Reds require another relief arm at any point. The southpaw had posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 9.2 innings during his rehab assignment with Louisville, but he delivered scoreless appearances in four of his last five outings.
