Samuel Basallo Injury: Set to resume hitting

Basallo (oblique) is scheduled to resume a hitting progression Tuesday with the aim of returning to action for Triple-A Norfolk as soon as this weekend, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Basallo hasn't played since July 13 due to the right oblique injury, but Norfolk has thus far resisted placing him on its injured list. Assuming Basallo incurs no setbacks while he advances through his hitting progression over the next few days, he could rejoin the Triple-A lineup by the weekend, though Norfolk may initially prefer to use the 20-year-old backstop as a designated hitter coming off the injury. Despite being slowed by multiple injury concerns this season, Basallo has been productive when available for Norfolk, slashing .264/.383/.591 with 19 home runs across 253 plate appearances.