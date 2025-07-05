Sandy Alcantara News: Labors through six frames Friday
Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers, coughing up five runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.
Milwaukee took full advantage of its opportunities against the right-hander, and a balk and a hit batter by Alcantara contributed to that offensive efficiency. It was still the third straight start, and fifth time in six outings, that the right-hander has given the Marlins six innings as he tried to rehabilitate his trade value, but a 4.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB through 35 innings over that stretch are a long way from his NL Cy Young form of 2022. Alcantara will look for a better result in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cincinnati.
