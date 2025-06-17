Scott Effross News: Optioned to minors

The Yankees optioned Effross to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Effross pitched a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Angels in his first appearance for the Yankees since being recalled from Triple-A last week. He owns a 9.90 ERA in 10 innings over three minor-league levels this season, however, so there's still plenty of work to be done before he begins drawing consideration for a more permanent spot in New York's bullpen.