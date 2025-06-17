Scott Effross News: Optioned to SWB

The Yankees optioned Effross to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Effross pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday in his lone appearance with the Yankees after being recalled from Triple-A last week. He owns a 9.90 ERA in 10 minor-league innings this season, however, so there's still plenty of work to be done before he begins drawing consideration for a regular spot in New York's bullpen.