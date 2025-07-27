Sean Burke News: Fans eight in bulk role

Burke conceded two runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Burke followed rookie opener Grant Taylor in the series finale. The 25-year-old righty managed to generate a solid 14 whiffs out of 91 total pitches to notch a season-high eight punchouts. Burke, who has tossed 101 innings this season, is rapidly approaching his career high in innings pitched, as his previous best came in 2022 when he fired 108 frames across three minor-league levels. Accordingly, the White Sox will likely find creative ways to manage his usage going forward. The former Maryland Terrapin will carry a 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 93:48 K:BB into his next appearance -- whether Burke will start or follow an opener is unknown -- at the Angels next weekend.