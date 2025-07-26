Sean Burke News: No longer starting Sunday

Burke will not start Sunday's game against the Cubs, as Grant Taylor has been announced as the White Sox's opener for the contest, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Burke had previously been deemed the probable starter, but the White Sox announced late Saturday that Taylor is opening the series finale instead. It's not yet clear if Burke is dealing with any sort of issue or if the White Sox simply prefer for him to pitch in bulk relief behind Taylor. That wouldn't be a decision without precedent, as Burke has worked three times as the primary pitcher behind an opener so far this season.