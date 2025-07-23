Sean Manaea News: Pockets first win of 2025

Manaea (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Angels. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw collected his first win of the season while lasting at least five innings for the first time in three starts since coming off the IL, building up to 82 pitches (56 strikes). Manaea has given up only one run in each of those outings, leaving him with a 2.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through his first 12.1 innings of 2025. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Diego.